President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana cannot continue to keep schools closed forever and continue with the ban on social gathering.

He said, there is, therefore, the need for all, especially scientists to find a way out for the country.

According to President Akufo-Addo, though Ghana is not in a haste to open its borders or lift the ban on public and social gathering, something needs to be done to bring an end to these restrictions.

He said this when he invited leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to the Jubilee House to seek their views on the way forward for the fight against COVID-19.

The President acknowledged the contribution of scientists in the fight against coronavirus and indicated that he believes that there would be a way out for Ghana if all bring their ideas on board.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, charged UTAG, especially the scientists among them, to bring their knowledge, expertise and abilities to bear to support the government’s efforts aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

“The scientists among you will have to guide us as to how we proceed in this fight. Ultimately, the decisions are taken by the elected leaders of our country, that is how it should be in any democracy, but we need the input, we need the guidance of the academic community so that we can make the best decisions possible for our country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President of UTAG, Dr Charles Marfo, commended President Akufo-Addo for his exceptional leadership in the COVID-19 fight.