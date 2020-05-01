Former President Mahama has said he has no plans of running a parallel government as an opposition leader.

He stated emphatically that, there is only one President and that is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama said it is not his intention to act as shadow president in a democratic state.

“I recognised I’m no longer the president and I don’t pretend to be the president. The Republic of Ghana has a President and that is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he added.

The former President was responding to a question posed to him by a viewer during his live Digital Conversation on healthcare and infrastructure.

The person also asked why Mr Mahama always has the Ghana flag behind him during his live address to the nation since there is only one President, Mr Akufo-Addo.

In response, the former President said there is no legislation which says Ghanaians can’t use the national flag.

However, he explained that, whenever President Akufo-Addo addresses the nation, he has his own standard.

“When you see the President addressing the nation, you will see the Ghana flag and the blue presidential standard that one nobody can use it,” Mr Mahama explained.

This notwithstanding, the former President said as a citizen, he respects the national flag “and I will promote it whenever I can.”