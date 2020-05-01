Shatta Wale has shared a video of his three-year-old son, Majesty who acted as a news presenter and gave updates about the Coronavirus pandemic and how one can prevent it.

The pandemic has claimed 17 lives in Ghana out over 2,000 confirmed cases with 212 recoveries.

Despite the measures the Government of Ghana is putting in place to fight the virus, new cases keep dropping every day.

In a bid to help with the fight against the novel Coronavirus, Majesty took it upon himself to educate Ghanaians about the virus in a video format.

He was heard in the video saying, “if you don’t want to catch Coronavirus, you must sanitise your hand and keep Ghana clean.”

The video has attracted close to 100,000 views on Shatta Wale’s Instagram page.

Watch video below: