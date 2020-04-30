Rapper Strongman has kicked against calls for a rap battle between Yaa Pono and himself.

According to him, he has so much respect for Yaa Pono that he does not think it will be appropriate to face off with him.

Earlier this month, fans of the two rappers took to social media to call for a rap battle between them.

While it is unclear why they would make such a call, both rappers have remained mute on the issue.

Reacting to the calls, Strongman told TV3 that it won’t happen.

“Yaa Pono is like a godfather to me…so there wouldn’t be any battle of that sought. I knew Yaa Pono like two years before I even got to meet Sarkodie…,” the ‘Bossu’ rapper revealed, adding “I do respect Yaa Pono any day, anytime”

According to Strongman, he has a very healthy relationship with Yaa Pono and they talk a lot.

“This game, respect is very necessary… so for me I do respect a whole lot of people in this game that is why when someone comes to disrespect me, I feel bad…,” Strongman expatiated.

The rapper added that “I do respect people who came before I came…I will only choose to reply a beef in case someone throws a shot at me.”

While he respects people, Strongman stressed that he is “not afraid of any MC [rapper] in Ghana.”