Three units at the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, have been shut down after a child who was brought for treatment died of Covid-19.

The emergency, intensive, neonatal and padeatric care units where the boy was undergoing treatment, have been sealed off.

According to head of JoyNews’ Health Desk, Fred Smith, the child was taken to the hospital by his mother exhibiting symptoms of rabies at the onset.

The parent reportedly denied knowledge of his son’s recent contact with a dog after which a test for the novel coronavirus returned positive.

Sources tell JoyNews that while awaiting the test results, the patient was put on a ventilator but passed before his Covid-19 status was confirmed.

“Because some of the doctors and nurses there have been exposed, they’ve been quarantined while the facility and equipment there are disinfected,” Fred Smith said on Joy FM‘s Midday News April 30.

This development has, however, not affected activities at the department as children are still being catered for at designated points away from the said units, which have currently been cordoned off, sources say.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service indicates 403 more confirmed cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 2,074.