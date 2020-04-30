In a video which has now gone viral, a soldier and a mobile police officer were seen fighting over superiority in public.

The location of this brouhaha and cause of the heated argument isn’t known, but from the voice and background, it appears as if it happened in the Northern part of Nigeria as some people were heard speaking Hausa.

In the video, the mobile police officer is heard saying “you don’t know your mate abi?” While the soldier replies angrily; “God will punish you, are you my senior?”