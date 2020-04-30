Founder and General Overseer of the Zion Army Church at Awutu Bontrase in the Awutru Senya West District of the Central Region, has been accused of allegedly having carnal knowledge of a church member.

Local sources say Pastor John Mark’s alleged sexual acts with the said woman have persisted for a year or more.

The female church member [name withheld] who is married, claims she was hypnotised by the pastor for one year until she came to her senses and realised she has been sexually abused.

Togbe Akeple, who is a brother to the husband of the woman at the centre of the scandal has also alleged that the man of God had sex with the brother’s wife in the church on several occasions as well as the matrimonial home of his brother.

Pastor John Mark

The woman in question has also explained she would not have had sex with the pastor if not for the spell cast on her.

She said the pastor bought her beads to wear on the waist and since then, she had always had sex with him without resistance.

“Whenever he calls me, I go. Even when I am doing something important and he calls, I leave it behind and go to him. I don’t love him and would not have had sex with him if not for his spell,” the lady victim claimed.

John Mark has since admitted to sleeping with the woman after he was summoned before the traditional council.

The traditional council, led by Nai Kwame Larbi Abrahene who sat on the case, has also fined him GHC5,000 and ruled for him to be banished from the community.