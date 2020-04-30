Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy, says he owes his success in music to the support given to him by Stonebwoy and his Burniton Music.

This is because according to him Stonebwoy was the one who gave him a big platform to excel; something he will always be grateful for all his life.

He said associating himself to the Bhim Nation brand won him several hearts and opened great doors for him, therefore there is no way he will be ungrateful to him.

Expressing his loyalty to the Bhim Nation brand, the “Momo” hitmaker said his loyalty is in his heart and that people may not see it because he is not a “follow back” like others.

He asked the public to eschew the perception that he is ungrateful and will do everything to soil the reputation of Stonebwoy because that is never the case.

“The biggest thing Stonebwoy did for me is to make me associate with his brand. Because of this, people who love Stonebwoy also came to love me and I appreciate that. Even when I become the biggest artiste in the world, I will keep been grateful to Stonebwoy,” he said in an interview on Neat FM.