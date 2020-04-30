A Kia Rahno with registration number GT 6152-19 carrying over 800 bags of charcoal has been involved in an accident at Grupe on the Sawla-Damongo road in the Savannah region.

According to the driver’s mate, they were traveling to Accra and upon reaching Grupe just some few kilometers from the bush where they went and loaded the charcoal, the gear and brakes failed and the driver lost control.

Despite the severity of the accident, there was no death recorded except for restriction in the movement of cars.

The Kia is spoilt in the middle of the road with the charcoal causing traffic as passengers traveling to Damongo and Tamale cannot have access to drive pass.

Some passengers were seen helping to carry sacks of charcoal to pave way for vehicles to pass.