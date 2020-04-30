Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

According to RMC Sport, the French champions have scouted the Ghana international and are considering activating his €50million release clause in his contract.

Partey has been the subject of growing transfer speculation with clubs from across Europe said to be interested in signing the 26-year-old.

Atletico have reportedly already offered Partey, who is contracted to the Spanish LaLiga club until the 2023, an improved deal that will erase the current release clause but the midfielder seems eager to suss out other options before committing himself to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Partey has established himself as one of the top defensive midfielder’s in Europe and was particularly impressive in Atleti’s elimination of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League this season.

In total, he has scored three goals in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arsenal are reportedly frontrunners for Partey’s signature, but PSG have proved that they have the financial power to attract the worlds biggest stars to the French capital.