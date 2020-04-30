A social media ‘whore’ like she prefers to be called; Prisca Antwi, has disclosed how celebrities in the Ghanaian industry have been ‘begging’ her for free sex.

Akua, as she is popularly known on Snapchat hook ups, revealed some big names in the acting and music industry, traditional leaders and pastors who are major customers in her ‘whoring’ business.

“Actors are usually on a low but musicians are thirstier,” she revealed, adding some can go as far as paying huge monies just to see her nakedness.

“A lot of celebrities hook me up for nude videos; some pay others are just stingy. The deal is to view my nakedness on Snapchat but some will ask for extra hook up.

READ ON

“The annoying part is others contact me for free sex because of their fame; I don’t act that stupidly, I don’t eat fame. The money is my primary motive,” she said in an interview with Zionfelix.

When pushed by the host to mention names, she declined, explaining the identity of her clients is very confidential in their line of work.

Additionally, she hinted she charges GH¢300.00 just for Snapchat explicit calls, GH¢600.00 for nakedness viewing, GH¢1,000.00 for short sessions, sleeping is GH¢ 1,500 and 2,000 depending on the stature of the client.