Ghanaian TV host and well-known personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently marked her 41st birthday in a truly remarkable manner.

The celebration overflowed with enthusiasm as renowned Afrobeat artists Kuami Eugene and Fameye, alongside gospel artist Nacee, graced the event with their captivating performances.

Delay, recognized for her exceptional hosting skills and impeccable fashion sense, curated an unforgettable birthday extravaganza that left a lasting impact on all the attendees.

The guest list comprised of celebrities, influential business figures, and prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, making the occasion an exclusive and prestigious affair.

The stage came alive during the festivities, pulsating with the musical brilliance of Kuami Eugene, an acclaimed and talented singer-songwriter.

His soulful vocals and infectious energy captivated the crowd, as he passionately delivered his chart-topping hits.

Following suit, Fameye and Nacee took the stage, exuding their charismatic presence and delivering lively performances that set the tone for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Delay’s birthday celebration brought together a constellation of stars, including several artists she had previously interviewed on her renowned Delay TV show.

The event showcased the strong bonds she had forged with these talented individuals over the years.

As videos from the celebration circulated, Delay’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement, witnessing the magical performances of Kuami Eugene, Fameye, and Nacee, making the occasion truly extraordinary.

