On Monday, New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen appeared before the vetting committee in the build-up to the presidential primaries.

Scores of supporters, clad in NPP paraphernalia were in attendance to support the former Trade Minister at the party headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Addressing teeming supporters after the process, he said it was smooth, adding that he was comfortable because he is familiar with the process.

Mr Kyerematen was the second person to face the committee on the first day of vetting after energy expert, Kwadwo Poku Nsafoa, made his appearance on Monday morning.

Alan addressing supporters

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is also expected to appear later in the day.

On Tuesday, July 4, the vetting will continue with other candidates, including Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary, and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the National Presidential Vetting Committee, Evans Nimako, noted that the remaining candidates would be vetted on July 5 and 6.

The NPP will hold a special congress on August 26, to elect five candidates for the November 4 primary.

To supervise the vetting of the 10 presidential aspirants, the party on Friday, June 30, inaugurated a nine-member vetting committee chaired by a former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Below are some more photos of the ongoing process:

Yaw Buaben Asamoa: Spokesperson for Alan Kyerematen’s campaign

NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kwadwo Poku Nsafoa

