Head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko, expresses confidence in his team’s readiness to face Morocco in their upcoming Group ‘A’ match of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will be going head-to-head with the host nation in a crucial game that could secure their spot in the tournament’s semi-finals.

In their previous match, the Black Meteors scored three goals but conceded two late goals, which left Tanko disappointed.

However, he believes it was necessary to address their mistakes, and now the team is in a good state ahead of the Morocco clash.

Tanko shared with the media, “I expressed my feelings to the boys after the game against Congo, and now everything is good. We have prepared for the next game, and our focus is on track. We are cool and ready for the game against Morocco.”

Similar to Ghana, Morocco also emerged victorious in their opening match, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Guinea. This puts both teams in a strong position to progress from the group if they win their encounter.

Tanko anticipates an exciting match between two teams eager to secure early progression to the next stage. He remarks, “We are looking forward to this game. Both teams have won their first match, and I am sure it’s going to be a good game. Both teams have their strategies for the second game.”

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

Following the game against Morocco, Ghana’s final group match will be against Guinea.

