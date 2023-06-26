Black Meteors striker, Emmanuel Yeboah, believes the team will come good in the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana on Sunday recorded their first win against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Ernest Nuamah broke the deadlock after a boring first half before substitute, Emmanuel Yeboah scored a brace.

However, the Congolese scored two quick goals to end the game 3-2.

And according to the Club Cluj forward, the Black Meteors will rise to the occasion as the tournament progresses.

“When I saw the opponents we were going to face, I was delighted because they are powerhouses of African football,” he said after the game.

“It is through such strong opposition that we progress. We couldn’t afford to falter today against Congo, and we will gain momentum as the tournament progresses,” he added.

Ghana, who sit top of Group A will take on host country, Morocco on Tuesday with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.