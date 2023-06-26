Gabonese referee Tanguy Patrice Mebiame has been appointed to take charge of Ghana’s second group game of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Morocco.

Ghana will take on the host country at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

He will be assisted by Joel Wonka Wonka Doe from Liberia and Dimbiniaina Andriatianrivelo from Madagascar.

The fourth Official for the match is Adalbert Diouf from Senegal and Issaka Adamou from Niger as Match Commissioner.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo on Sunday.

Ernest Nuamah put Ghana in the lead after recess and Emmanuel Yeboah climbed off the bench to net a brace to give The Black Meteors a three-goal lead.

The win has propelled Ghana to the top of their group.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 2100hrs (2000hrs GMT).