Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the former vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, has expressed concern over allegations of vote-buying during the ongoing by-election in Assin North.

She emphasized the urgency for the security agencies to promptly address this matter by apprehending those involved, as it is illegal.

Madam Opoku-Agyemang voiced her concerns while visiting several polling stations in Assin North.

“If these allegations of inducement are true, we are fully aware that it is against the law. The presence of the police and security personnel here raises questions about their actions. Everyone should be alarmed by these allegations because they violate the regulations. If such allegations exist and are proven true, it should worry everyone,” she remarked.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been engaged in a heated exchange, each accusing the other of distributing money to voters in the Assin North by-election.

However, there is currently no concrete evidence to substantiate these claims, as none of the alleged beneficiaries have come forward to confirm or deny the allegations.