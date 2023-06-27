Kweku Marfo, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), believes that the upcoming Assin North bye-election will serve as a significant precursor to the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to Marfo, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed to provide effective leadership, resulting in disappointment for the Ghanaian people.

Expressing confidence in the LPG’s prospects, Marfo stated that they would easily emerge victorious in the by-election, laying a strong foundation for the party’s aspirations in 2024.

“Despite the failures and incompetence of the two major parties, we have continued to vote for them. The Assin North by-election will serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming general elections in 2024.”

“We firmly believe that the LPG will achieve a resounding victory in this election. Our candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, is the sole female candidate running in this by-election, and we are confident in her ability to secure the win. It is crucial to vote for a competent candidate, and in this case, that candidate is a woman.”

Marfo emphasized that it is time for the people of Assin North to rally behind their candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, who possesses the capability to hold office due to her empathy and better understanding of the people’s needs.

He further highlighted the need for change, as the country currently faces hardships that have prompted many individuals to seek better opportunities abroad.

