There are already long queues in some polling stations ahead of the bye-election at Assin North in the Central region.

Eager voters rushed to their polling stations to avoid delays as they exercise their franchise to elect a Member of Parliament.

The Assin North bye-election has been occasioned by the eviction of the NDC MP, James Gyakye Quayson, following a court application over his allegiance to Canada at the time of filing to contest the election.

The NDC has put up Mr Quayson again to contest the seat and he is being challenged by the NPP’s Charles Opoku in a two-horse race, with the Liberal Party of Ghana also putting up Bernice Enyonam Sefenu.

All the candidates have pledged to keep the process peaceful and the police have also pledged to ensure law and order.

The Electoral Commission has also assured to conduct a free and fair election.