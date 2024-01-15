Some Spare Parts Dealers in Abossey Okai are expressing dissatisfaction with the government, citing concerns about the adverse impact of newly implemented taxes on their businesses.

The disgruntled traders have said they believed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to be business-friendly, only to witness what they describe as detrimental taxation measures.

The dealers urged the government to establish a stable business environment to support economic growth.

“The country and everything in it are messed up, and everything has changed, right down to the food we eat. Everything is being taxed, and we don’t see what the tax is being used for. I am paying GH¢6,000 for a container, and a part I used to sell for GH¢5 is now GH¢20,” one spare parts dealer said in an interview with Citi News.

“Some two years ago, we were selling Toyota Vitz for GH¢35,000, but it is now selling for GH¢70,000, and the cost of spare parts has also shot up due to high import duties and the unstable exchange rates, and all we look forward to is voting this government out,” another dealer stated.

