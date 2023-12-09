The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has dismissed claims of funding the billboards of the New Patriotic Party parliamentary(NPP) Ablekuma Central candidate, Jefferson Sackey in the just-ended primaries.

This comes a few days after the Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency said the Association supported his campaign.

Mr Sackey reportedly said all the billboards, posters, and brochures were supported by an NPP group within the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.

In a statement, the leadership admitted there may be some members who hold political affiliations and may individually support candidates.

However, that does not reflect the involvement of the entire association and have therefore disassociated themselves from the comment.

“The Association recognizes the diversity of its membership, acknowledging that individual spare parts dealers may choose to support political candidates of their choice. However, such personal choices do not represent the official position of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association,” the statement noted.

The Association further reiterated its commitment to maintain a non-political stance, adding that its activities focus solely on the welfare and interests of its members in the spare parts industry.

Meanwhile, Mr Sackey polled 539 votes while former MP, Ebenezer Nartey had 441 votes, Collins Amoah got 493 votes and Larry Anyetei Adjei 11 votes.

