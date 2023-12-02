Media Practitioner Jefferson Kwamina Sackey has emerged victorious in the Ablekuma Central Constituency parliamentary primary.

Prior to his victory, he had expressed optimism of winning the election to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

Jubilee House staffer, Jefferson Sackey polled 539 votes while Ebenezer Nartey had 441 votes, Collins Amoah got 493 votes and Larry Anyetei Adjei 11 votes.

Ablekuma Central Constituency results:

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey – 441

Collins Amoah – 493

Lawrence Anyetei Adjei – 11

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey – 539