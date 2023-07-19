

NPP parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey, says his decision to join active politics came as a calling.

The journalist, who is also the deputy communications director at the Jubilee house, noted that his decision to contest the Ablekuma Central seat dawned on him one morning with a message to go serve his people.

“It came as a calling basically. It just dawned on me one morning, I had a message that ‘your people need you’ and then it came with a message and the message came with a new energy message and then I knew this was exactly what the message was all about, you know, to go to my people, find a way of communicating with them, listening to their plight through the political agenda which I have been serving all these years and also get into active politics,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

Jefferson Sackey noted that he is motivated to pursue a political career largely because of the impact he has witnessed good policies have on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

Mr Sackey had journeyed with then-candidate Akufo-Addo as he campaigned across the country and continued to work with the president following his election into office by hosting the President’s diary.

“Well I think it’s been many years of working with somebody you admire and who has mentored you. Working with then foreign minister, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the foreign ministry, seeing his style of politics, his dreams and ambitions for this country, and then also him deciding to contest on the ticket of the NPP.

“Remember the elections of 2007 the primaries and then after that resigning from the foreign ministry and joining him on the political campaign trail presenting Nana’s Diary then which was actually projecting the good policies of the then John Agyekum Kufuor government, telling the stories of then-candidate Akufo-Addo and all that.

“I think travelling across the country seeing the plights of the people and how political power can change people’s plight gave me the courage to think of the future and then find a very smooth way of transitioning from journalism to politics,” he said.

He has filed his nomination form and has begun interacting with delegates in the area ahead of the NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.

“And so this is how the journey has started and I think I have not regretted it, it has been amazing so far,” he said.

