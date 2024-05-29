Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale says ruling a country is not about speaking fluent English.

He made this assertion when he announced his political ambition to his fans.

According to the Shatta Movement leader, his dad has been pressuring him to form a political party so he can take up the mantle to fix the mess in Ghana.

Believing he has the biggest music fanbase in Ghana, Shatta Wale urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind him.

He explained that, he would appoint people who are knowledgeable in their fields to make the country better again if given the chance.

“Politics is not about big grammar. We speak local languages. I just need heads, people who know and let’s see if Ghana won’t change. But we have left the country, so sometimes when I am talking about development people don’t get it,” he said.

“My vision of the country and youth is to learn about how to come together. They should forget about hearsays concerning me. We are all involved and nobody is out of this and this is where we are from, if we start now, people can come together to support,” Shatta said.

