In commemoration of the 2024 May Day celebration, parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ablekuma Central constituency, Jefferson Sackey organised a clean-up exercise in the constituency.

Mr Sackey who is the Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidency also donated 10 dustbins to improve sanitation at various lorry stations.

Hundreds of constituents joined the exercise which took place at Kaneshie aimed at ensuring sanity and good health in the community.

It was in collaboration with Assembly members, Unit Committee members, the Constituency Secretary, Chairman and the youth of Ablekuma Central.

The First Vice Constituency Chairman, Gabriel Logosu used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to keep their environment clean to help reduce communicable diseases.

ALSO READ: