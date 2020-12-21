Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has led a delegation to the Ablekuma Central constituency.

This was to mourn with the family of 30-year-old Ibrahim Abass who was shot during the just-ended December 7 election.

Image may contain: 6 people, people on stage, people sitting and outdoor
Mr John Mahama and his running mate, Prof Jane Naana.

However, Mr Abass passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by his running mate, Prof Jane Naana, the NDC National Chairman, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak among others.

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing and people on stage

Taking to his Facebook page, John Mahama posted photos from the ceremony known as Adua [funeral] which took place on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Image may contain: 6 people, people on stage and outdoor
Image may contain: 3 people, people sitting, people on stage and outdoor
Image may contain: 1 person, sitting, on stage and outdoor
Image may contain: 6 people, people standing, people dancing and outdoor




