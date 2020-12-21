Teen actress Regina Daniels has generated controversy on social media with a birthday message to her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The young mother heaped praises on her husband for the unconditional love he has shown her since their marriage a year ago.

Regina Daniels prayed for wisdom and riches like King Solomon for Ned who is 60-years-old.

She thanked Lion King, as she affectionately calls him for showing leadership in their marriage.

“To long life, good health, happiness, and unity that befits a man of valor. I love you baby,” she ended her note.

Her fans have flooded her comment section with well wishes as her husband turns 60.