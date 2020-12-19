The 65-year-old mother of Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo, has earned the praises of social media users.

This was after her daughter shared a dazzling photo on her Instagram page to mark her birthday.

The photo saw her mother, she identified as Mama Ophelia, rock a beautiful outfit and earrings coupled with her broad smiles as she poses for the camera.

Miss Sarfo, expressing her undying love for her mum, noted she owes her a lot.

When she’s HAPPY, I’m HAPPY 🙏🙏🙏My Mother is 65, Huraaaaayy 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻All Glory to God almighty 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌Afehyia pa ooo Mama Ophelia 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗I owe this woman a lot, so help me God 🙏🙏🙏, she posted.

Her post has since garnered many wishes and prayers from fans and followers including colleague industry players.

Others praised her looks which gave a striking resemblance withe her daughter.