Traders have been displaced after fire razed through the Asankragwa market in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

Reports indicate the fire incident occurred on Friday night, burning completely four shops and other property worth thousands of cedis.

According to witnesses, the fire was brought under control after two hours by residents and traders as attempts to reach the fire service proved futile.

The Ghana Fire Service, upon arrival, is said to have looked on helpless as the fire razed down the stores because their fire tender had been down for the past six months.

District Officer Grade 1 of the Ghana Fire Service in the municipality, Justice Agyee, speaking in an interview with Adom News, confirmed the witnesses’ reports.

He stated there was nothing his outfit could do without a fire tender and other logistics which the outfit lacks.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.