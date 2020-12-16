A portion of the Kantamanto market called Ship House on Tuesday night was ravaged by fire, destroying goods and property running into thousands of cedis.
The fire, which was said to have started around 9:00 pm, was eventually put out by personnel from the Ghana Fire Service after several hours.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but some of the traders have blamed it on either an electrical fault or illegal wiring which is common.
Owing to the stalls being primarily wooden, they were completely razed to the ground.
While some of the traders counted their loses, scrap dealers were seen busily scavenging for scrap.