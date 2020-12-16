A portion of the Kantamanto market called Ship House on Tuesday night was ravaged by fire, destroying goods and property running into thousands of cedis.

The fire, which was said to have started around 9:00 pm, was eventually put out by personnel from the Ghana Fire Service after several hours.

A wide view of the burnt Kantamanto market

A lady carrying scraps from the scene

A man searching for scraps

The cause of the fire is not yet known but some of the traders have blamed it on either an electrical fault or illegal wiring which is common.

A scrap dealer picking up metallic objects from the ground

Owing to the stalls being primarily wooden, they were completely razed to the ground.

One of the shop owners

This woman received a new stock of products to fill her shop a few days to the disaster

While some of the traders counted their loses, scrap dealers were seen busily scavenging for scrap.

A man carrying a metal across the burnt market