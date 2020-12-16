Some traders at the Kantamanto market in Accra have revealed they had foreknowledge about a fire outbreak in the area.

Their revelation follows an inferno that razed parts of the market on Tuesday night, destroying property worth thousands of cedis.

Aftermath of Kantamanto fire

They claimed it was about two weeks to the just ended December 7, 2020, that they got the information.

A tailor and one of the leaders at the market, who gave his name as Kwabena Agyei, said they were only asked to remain calm after informing the appropriate authorities.

Many of the traders disclosed they had to take bank loans to revamp their businesses due to the Christmas festivities.

Maame Adwoa, who appeared distraught, said she had just got a contract to sew school uniforms and had to buy bundles of fabrics which have all been lost to the fire.

ALSO READ:

Though their claims cannot be immediately confirmed, they are appealing to the government, to as a matter of urgency, support them in whichever way possible to get back to business.