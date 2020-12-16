A new photo of some National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs fast circulating online has got many people talking.

The photo captured the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker.

Others are former boss of the National Health Insurance Authority, Sylvester Mensah and the campaign manager for the just-ended election, Prof Joshua Alabi.

They appeared to be having a good time as they beam with smiles for the camera.

They were spotted holding bowls which content appeared to be soup and meat, ready with their spoons to munch on it.

ALSO READ:

The photo has garnered hilarious reactions on social media with many describing it as a therapy for the election stress.

Watch the photo below: