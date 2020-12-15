Polling agents of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been called out for not being vigilant at the polling stations across the country.

According to reports, the polling agents, especially in Ashanti region were more interested in food than policing the ballot.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah made the claim on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

“If anyone will be held to ransom for the defeat of former President John Mahama, he said it should be the NDC polling agents who failed to do a diligent job,” he said.

Mr Amankwah, who was in charge of security for the NPP in Ashanti region, said at one polling station, the NDC guys were focusing on food.

“I went to one polling station and the NDC polling agents had left the place and were eating waakye. You do this and you turn around to blame the EC?” he quizzed.

The Manhyia North MP said he is not surprised the NDC is now looking for pink sheets to back their claims of irregularities because “majority of their polling agents were not at the collation centres”.

Mr Amankwah charged former President John Mahama and the NDC to use legal means to seek redress and not plunge the country into chaos.