Chelsea dropped points for the second time in four days as Wolverhampton Wanderers come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Molineux.

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock early in the second half, producing a trademark near-post effort with a volley that snuck under the body of Wolves keeper Rui Patricio.

The goal initially wasn’t given, with Chelsea players left appealing to the referee, but a word in the official’s ear confirmed that the ball had indeed crossed the line (just) to give Chelsea the lead.

However, the advantage didn’t last long, with Daniel Podence, Wolves’ best player on the night, levelling things up with a shot from an angle that took a touch off the back of Reece James to leave Edouard Mendy with little chance.

And there was a final twist as Pedro Neto exposed Kurt Zouma on the break, skinning the Frenchman before arrowing a shot into the bottom corner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The result leaves Chelsea three points off league leaders Tottenham having played a game more than all of the teams around them. And with six points going begging in the last week, Frank Lampard will be left rueing two missed opportunities to go top of the Premier League.

Victory ends a tough run for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and sends them into the top half of the table.