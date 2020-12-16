Aduana Stars whipped Hearts of Oak 2-0 to pick up their first points in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game in Dormaa on Wednesday.

The game, which was originally a matchday one fixture, had to be postponed after several players of Hearts of Oak tested positive for coronavirus a day to the game.

Veteran striker Yahaya Mohammed, who had promised to score against Hearts of Oak broke the deadlock for the home side just before half time.

Back from recess, midfielder Prince Acquah doubled the lead for the home side by finding the back of the net.

Hearts were, however, handed a golden opportunity to get a way back into the game after the referee on the day awarded Hearts of Oak a penalty.

The win is Paa Kwesi Fabin’s men’s first win of the season, after five attempts.

The Phobians, who recorded a 3-0 win against Dreams FC coming into the fixture, will now know all is far from well for Kosta Papic and his men, who are destined for a long ride back to the capital.