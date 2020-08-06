Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, is still on the matter of hatred and envy in the music industry, landing on Gloria Sarfo as her next target.

Miss Nelson’s public rant that some stakeholders in the movie industry do not support their colleagues, in relation to promotion of content, has caused some persons affected by her speech to respond.

In her reaction, Gloria Sarfo, in a text, accused Miss Nelson of having an impression that makes it difficult for colleagues to relate to her.

Her clapback has sent some anger through Miss Nelson, who asked about how many colleagues supported her during her ban in 2010 over “insulting behavior and lack of respect on set.”

She advised Miss Sarfo to stop sounding bitter and learn to love.

Read her tweets below: