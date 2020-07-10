Actress and Producer, Yvonne Nelson, is not tolerating any infidelity on the part of husbands who have flooded her with love proposals.

The mother-of-one, expressing her disappointment, said she is not their ultimate happiness and wishes to be left alone.

She said she is not, or has ever been interested in any married man and explained her decision is from empathy she has for such women.

She advised spouses who are considering cheating to rather gather momentum and communicate their frustration with their partners.

She said this on twitter which has attracted a lot of comments from her followers.

Read thread below: