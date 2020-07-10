Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has been accused of allegedly harassing residents who don’t support him.

Former MP, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, who is also seeking re-election, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

“People in Asante Akyem North are living in fear because they don’t know when the MP and his people will storm their houses,” the former MP said.

On NPP primaries

The former Asante Akyem MP maintained there was no primary which he got zero.

“The party has said there was no election at Asante Akyem North and I stand by that. What they did was a mock election,” he stressed.

Mr Agyemang was confident of landslide victory if the primary is held today.