Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh after being discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has recounted his near-death Covid-19 experience.

The minister, widely known as NAPO who felt unwell after his acclamation in the Ashanti regional NPP Parliamentary Primaries, decided to check himself in for other tests including a second Covid-19 test.

He had earlier tested negative after a voluntary test but was detained at the facility awaiting a second test results which came out positive.

Recounting his experience from the centre, he said the Grace of God saw him through his recovery process.

“But for God, I would not be alive. I thought I was going to die due to my condition when I was admitted, but after I was stabilised, I knew the worst was over,” he said on Accra-based radio Peace FM.

He urged Ghanaians, especially those defying the Covid-19 safety protocols, to tread cautiously, adding the health facilities were running out of space.

“We are at a critical point now; UGMC and Korle Bu are currently full. How many beds are available there? I never visited the ICU but others went to ICU and never returned.

“We should therefore not be indifferent about the situation because it has not affected any of our relatives,” he cautioned.