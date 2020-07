Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was being treated for Covid-19.

A statement signed by his press Secretary, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng said the Minister was discharged with a “positive rapid antibody test result”.

The statement added that Dr. Opoku Prempeh will still be monitored by health personnel at home.

