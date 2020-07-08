Former Education Minister and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was on Monday, July 6, 2020, nominated running mate to presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama.

Her nomination was met with applause and wide acceptance by the Ghanaian populace.

For those who don’t know who Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is and what she has achieved in her life, a look at her voluminous Curriculum Vitae (CV) submitted to the NDC after her nomination, says it all.

Find the CV below: