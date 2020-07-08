Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) has confirmed first case of COVID-19 in the school.

Assistant Headmaster in-charge of domestics, Michael Boamah, speaking to Accra FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, explained the student started showing symptoms a week after reporting to school.

“The student came to the school’s clinic complaining he was not feeling fine; he could not smell properly neither did he have sense of taste. Though he reported he was ill, he is still strong even till date,” he said.

After he reported, Mr Boamah disclosed the school nurse immediately contacted the Bechem Government Hospital which was quick to test the student for COVID-19.

Prior to the report of the positive status, the Assistant Head explained the student was subjected to assessment and psychological therapy to welcome his results without panic.

To limit the spread of the virus, about 10 other students, who were in contact with the student, have been isolated, with hundreds of contacts tested awaiting results.

Veronica Buckets have been placed in front of every classroom and dormitory, as well as sanitisers distributed to each student and teaching and non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Civic Education and the District Health Directorate have counselled Bechem PRESEC students on how to observe proper safety protocols.