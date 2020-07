Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has said that Ghana on an average basis records over 400 cases of Covid-19 a day.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye made the disclosure during a press briefing on Tuesday, July 7, held by the Information Ministry.

Ghana’s case count of the novel coronavirus currently stands at 21,968 with 17,156 recoveries, 4,683 active cases and 129 deaths.