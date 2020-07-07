A total of 684 persons, believed to have come into contact with some eight persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS), have been identified.

This is according to Deputy Education Minister in-charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

“At this point, 648 contacts have been identified and a number of them have been tested,” he said.

Six students of the Accra Girls SHS, a teacher and spouse have tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks after final year students returned to school to prepare for their final exam.

Some parents, following reports, thronged the premises of the school on Monday, July 6, 2020, to withdraw their wards back home following the COVID-19 situation at the school.

However, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, he urged parents to keep calm, adding the situation was under control.

“I can understand why some parents went to the school to take their children home, but taking your child away at this point is not a very good option.

“So as I speak to you now, we are on top of the medical side of things and the Ghana Education Service is also on the education side of things,” he assured.