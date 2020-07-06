There is heavy security presence at the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) as some parents have trooped there to withdraw their children following the reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the school.

Classroom activities have come to a halt as the students are agitating to be taken home by their parents.

Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba, who is currently at the school, reports that the students have staged a demonstration on campus calling on the authorities to allow them to go home.

Six students are said to have been infected with coronavirus.

Parents troop to Accra girls to demand for their wards

The patients, all students of the school, were isolated at the school’s sickbay on Monday, June 29, 2020, together with some other students who also showed symptoms of COVID-19.

According to reports, six out of 11 students, who were tested for the virus, tested positive.

Health officials from the Ayawaso East Health directorate on Saturday, July 4, moved the students, who tested positive, to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Parents troop to Accra girls to demand for their wards

READ ALSO:

The terrified students are demanding that they are allowed to leave the school to prevent them from contracting the deadly disease.

School authorities are yet to speak on the matter.

Final year SHS students returned to school on Monday, June 22 to prepare for their final exam after President Nana Akufo-Addo directed all schools in the country to be closed from March 16.

Parents troop to Accra girls to demand for their wards

Final year students in tertiary institutions, as well as Junior High Schools, have also returned to school to prepare for their final exam.