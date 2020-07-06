Health officials at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital have been cleared of any form of medical negligence following the death of 24-year-old Barbara Oforiwaa Agyemang at the facility.

The mother of the deceased, Paulina Agyemang, is citing Covid-19 misdiagnosis on the part of the nurses and doctors who handled her daughter’s medical care.

According to her, the late Agyemang was taken to the Covid-19 holding centre of the facility where she spent the rest of her days until her untimely death.

She believes her daughter was denied the appropriate treatment needed to recover as officials treated her for the novel coronavirus rather than the ailment she had reported to the facility.

But conclusions reached by the management of the hospital, following investigations, do not back her claim.

According to findings in a July 5, 2020 release, the hospital management said: “there was no issue of medical negligence in the management of this case, neither was there any misdiagnosis.”

Below is the full statement: