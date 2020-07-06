Popular actress, Beatrice Chinery, popularly called ‘Miliky MiCool’ of YOLO fame, will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

This follows her demise at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after complications of high blood pressure and other health challenges.

The burial and memorial service of the late veteran actress will be held at the Chinery family house located at North Kaneshie near Big traffic light in Accra.

READ:

She died at the age of 54 and left behind two children.

Having started acting on stage in 1993, the late actress was a veteran and shot to fame from the TV sitcom, Kejetia.

Read the details below: