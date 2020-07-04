Popular Kumawood actress, Rose Mensah, known on set as ‘Kyeiwaa‘, is finally set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

This follows the cancellation of the wedding ceremony over the coronavirus pandemic initially scheduled for March 21, 2020, in the United States of America (USA).

The ceremony, to be held in Worcester according to the invitation, will be in strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Attendees will be expected to be in their nose masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.

The actress aged 57 in 2019 revealed she had fallen in love again after she was heartbroken in September 2015 when her one-week marriage to Daniel Osei hit the rock.

In January 2020, she married one Michael Kissi Asare in a court wedding in Massachusetts, USA, where she has been residing in the last few years.

Find details of the ceremony below: