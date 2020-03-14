Ghanaian actress, Rose Mensah, ahead of her white wedding scheduled for March 21, 2020 has held a bridal shower.

Kyeiwaa, as she is popularly known in the showbiz industry, in January 2020 married one Michael Kissi Asare in a court wedding in Massachusetts, United States of America, where she has been residing in the last few years.

The 57-year-old actress in an instagram post shared stunning photos from the event.

With so much love from family and friends who shared in their joy, the couple gleefully posed for the camera and images from their party.

Kyeiwaa was captured in an orange dress with simple earrings and a small silver purse to match her glittering heels.

Watch the video below: