Veteran actress Kyeiwaa has once again delighted fans with a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life.

In a recent photo shared on social media, Kyeiwaa and her husband were seen radiating joy and elegance in matching traditional Kente outfits.

The couple looked resplendent as they posed together, showcasing their unity and bond.

Kyeiwaa captioned the photo with a scripture from the book of Mark, emphasizing the sacredness of marriage and the union of two souls as one.

“According to the book of Mark: ‘and the two shall become one flesh; so then they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate,'” she wrote.

Her post is to inform her followers to disregard all negative news circulating about their marriage, affirming that she and her husband are waxing strong.

The photo has since sparked excitement and admiration among fans, who were quick to praise the couple’s style and evident affection for each other.

Many expressed their well-wishes and blessings for Kyeiwaa and her husband, celebrating their love and unity.

MORE